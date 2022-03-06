Necas breaks scoring drought as Hurricanes top Kraken

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored with 9:38 remaining to give the Carolina Hurricanes their first lead of the game in a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. Nino Niederreiter and Tevuo Teravainen scored second-period goals on power plays for the Hurricanes, who stretched their home-ice points streak to 11 games. Antti Raanta made 28 saves. Alex Wennberg and Calle Jarnkrok scored for the Kraken, who have lost on back-to-back nights to begin a five-game road trip. Phillipp Grubauer stopped 30 shots, but lost his eight straight (0-7-1).