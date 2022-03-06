Nance reaches 1,000 points, Northwestern tops Gophers 75-62

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Pete Nance had 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, Robbie Beran scored 13 points and Northwestern trailed for just 22 seconds in it 75-62 win over Minnesota in the regular season finale for both teams. Boo Buie had 10 points and eight assists for Northwestern (14-15, 7-13 Big Ten). Jamison Battle led Minnesota (13-16, 4-16) with 20 points. Payton Willis added 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Northwestern earned the No. 12 seed in the Big Ten tournament and plays 13th-seeded Nebraska in one of two-game first round. No. 14 seed Minnesota plays 11th-seeded Penn State in the other.