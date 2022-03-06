Missing Fairfield Teen Found Dead of Apparent Suicide

By Web Staff

FAIRFIELD, California (KPIX) — In a tragic development, a teenage boy who was reported missing a week ago appears to have taken his own life, police said Saturday.

A family member found the body of 17-year-old Joven Henry around 10:43 a.m. Saturday in the hills north of Cement Hill Road and Clay Bank Road in Fairfield, according to police. Henry’s family immediately notified the police department, who with the fire department confirmed the death.

“While the police department is providing this statement so the community is aware, we ask that everyone exercise great respect to the family. Please give them their space and time as they deal with this immense loss,” police said in a statement.

On Feb. 26, family members reported Henry missing as a runaway when he left their Fairfield home around 3:20 p.m.

Fairfield police conducted an extensive search and asked for the public to keep an eye out for him. Several news outlets covered the story as authorities and the family searched for Henry.

