Izzo passes Knight as Michigan State holds off Maryland

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gabe Brown and Malik Hall led a key second-half surge and Tom Izzo became the all-time Big Ten leader in career wins as Michigan State defeated Maryland 77-67. With his 663rd win at Michigan State, Izzo passed Indiana’s Bob Knight for the most wins at a Big Ten school. Maryland outscored the Spartans 32-15 in the first 12 1/2 minutes of the second half, cutting their 20-point halftime deficit to 61-58. On Senior Day, Brown, a senior co-captain, then stepped up with a personal 7-0 run, Hall, a junior, added seven points of his own and Michigan State led 75-62 with two minutes to go.