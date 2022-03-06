First Lady Jill Biden will be in Arizona, Nevada this week

PHOENIX (AP) — The White House says First Lady Jill Biden will be in Arizona this week to highlight job training and cancer treatment programs. Those are two policy priorities mentioned by President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address last week. Jill Biden is scheduled to arrive in Phoenix at 12:30 p.m. Monday and will visit Intel Corp.’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler to talk about the company’s investment in community colleges to strengthen the workforce. She will be in Tucson on Tuesday to hear about the cancer program and services at the San Xavier Health Center on the Tohono O’odham Nation. On Wednesday, Jill Biden will be in Nevada to visit with students at Reno’s Truckee Meadows Community College before heading to Kentucky.