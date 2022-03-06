Bowman edges Larson in OT to win NASCAR race at Las Vegas

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Bowman beat NASCAR champion Kyle Larson in a door-to-door overtime battle at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that sent Hendrick Motorsports to victory lane for the second consecutive week. Bowman got a shot at the win when a caution with three laps remaining shifted the race from a pair of Joe Gibbs Racing cars to the Hendrick teammates. Las Vegas native Kyle Busch and teammate Martin Truex Jr. were in a lap-by-lap chess match for the win until the 12th caution ended the stirring duel. Then it came down to Bowman and Larson, and Bowman beat him to the checkered flag.