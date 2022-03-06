Benton family in anguish as adoption process disrupted by Russian invasion of Ukraine

By John Oakes

BENTON, Louisiana (KTBS) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought gut-wrenching images to households across the country. A family in Benton feels a deeper pain as their soon to be adopted children are in the middle of all the turmoil.

KTBS spoke with that family to learn their story and how they are doing everything they can to get their children home safely.

In the summer of twenty- nineteen, Stephanie Hardaway attended a mission trip to Ukraine. There, she met Ivan, a Ukrainian orphan.

“And, something stood out to me about this boy that immediately started nagging on me. He was just funny, and cute and smart and kind and just…perfect.”

Stephanie’s love for the little boy grew, and her mother and stepfather soon shared their connection to Ivan, as well is his brother Igor and sister, Julia. The family soon decided to bring the kids into their family. Stephanie’s mother, Angie Kelly, says the decision to adopt was unexpected.

“God placed that on our heart, it’s not something that we set out to do. Let’s be honest. I’m fixing to be fifty-nine, my husband’s sixty-three. But, when God lays something on your heart, he calls you to be obedient.”

Julia throughout the process has visited the family three times. She loves painting, fishing, gymnastics, Cascio’s pizza and mudbugs hockey. Her last visit was this Christmas. Kelly says when Julia left Benton in January, they never thought circumstances would be this dire so soon.

“In fact, I remember sitting on this very couch, on New Year’s Eve, watching where they said that the Russian troops had deescalated along the border, and we celebrated that victory with her. We put her on the plane January 14th to go back to Ukraine, thinking that things had changed in the political climate there and that she would be safe there and that the next time they saw her would be to bring her home with us.”

On February fourteenth the family sent-in their final paperwork. While the final steps were wrapping up, the Russians invaded. Now, the kids that were almost legally a part of the family are trapped in a war-torn nation, with no clear way out. Kelly says the desperation of the circumstances has caused her to shift her mentality as the images from Ukraine grow worse.

“And I have to be honest with you. At this point now, it’s not about adoption. It’s about safety. I would love for the kids to come here and be a part of my family. That window of opportunity may be closed because of the kids ages. But, right now, maybe all I am is an advocate for their safety. And if that’s what it is then that’s fine.”

KTBS will have more on the story in the coming days. For now, the family says that anyone interested in helping out can attend the Paws for Ukraine Fundraiser on Sunday, March 13th in Bossier City. The event will run from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. and will be at Three Happy Tails Dog Day Care. The family will be there and can give information to anyone interested in knowing more.

