Beloved H.S. Football Coach Bruce Larson Laid To Rest

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SOMERSET, Wisconsin (WCCO) — A high school football coach who impacted more than just his community laid to rest Saturday.

Bruce Larson was the head football coach at Somerset High School in western Wisconsin. He died suddenly at his home last Sunday.

Community-members packed the school gym last night to remember the man who touched so many lives.

“Probably the biggest role he played was something like a father figure. He was gentle, kind, funny and humble,” one speaker at Saturday’s service said. “A man that looked out for his students and his athletes.”

The high school lit up the football field Friday night to honor Coach Larson. Larson’s son, who is also a coach, asked other schools to do the same.

That tribute even made it to the NFL. The Green Bay Packers lit up Lambeau Field last night in Coach Larson’s honor.

Larson was the NFL’s 2014 High School Coach of the Year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.