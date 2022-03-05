Morant, Bane lead Grizzlies to easy win over Magic 124-96

CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 25 points and seven assists, Desmond Bane scored 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the Orlando Magic 124-96 on Saturday night. Tyus Jones added 14 points for Memphis, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 13. The Grizzlies have won three of their last four. Cole Anthony led the Magic with 19 points. Moritz Wagner added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Franz Wagner had 15 points.