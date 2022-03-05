Chelsea beats Burnley 4-0 putting aside off-field turmoil

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Chelsea has scored four goals in a 21-minute burst at the start of the second half in a 4-0 win at Burnley in the English Premier League. Kai Havertz had two of the goals along with one each from Reece James and Christian Pulisic as Chelsea put aside the off-field turbulence sparked by its Russian owner Roman Abramovich. He put the club up for sale this week. Burnley could have climbed out of the relegation zone with a win but was ripped apart in the second half starting with conceding three goals in seven minutes from the 48th. Chelsea consolidated third place, moving six points ahead of Manchester United in fourth.