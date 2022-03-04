Wisconsin’s faith in freshman guard Hepburn has huge payoff

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin made Chucky Hepburn the first true freshman to start a season opener for the Badgers since Devin Harris in 2001-02. Hepburn has Hepburn has rewarded the Badgers’ faith in him many times over. Hepburn delivered one of the biggest shots in recent program history Tuesday when he banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in the 10th-ranked Badgers’ 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue. That victory gave Wisconsin at least a share of the Big Ten title. Wisconsin can win the championship outright by beating Nebraska on Sunday.