Trade talk overshadows marginal class of QBs in free agency

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

An underwhelming free agent class for quarterbacks is overshadowed by the possibility of multiple big names changing teams. Aaron Rodgers leads the list of potential trade targets if the four-time MVP doesn’t retire and decides he wants to play somewhere other than Green Bay. San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo is likely to be shipped after taking the 49ers to two of the past three NFC championship games. They say they’re committing to second-year man Trey Lance. Seattle says it plans to keep Russell Wilson. Still, the Seahawks will have another offseason of speculation about their biggest star.