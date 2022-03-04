Rhode Island’s famous Cliff Walk continues crumble into sea

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

A section of the oceanside Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island, continues to crumble into the sea. That section of the walkway was closed to the public after a 20-foot section collapsed Thursday, likely due to erosion. No injuries were reported. Newport City Manager Joe Nicholson said Friday that another 10 feet may go until the erosion reaches the human-made embankment in the area. A major assessment of the entire walkway was done in 2014. That was after Superstorm Sandy washed away sections of it. Nicholson could not recall another assessment after that.