Pence hits Trump: No room in GOP ‘for apologists for Putin’

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is urging Republicans to move on from the 2020 election. And he is declaring that “there is no room in this party for apologists for Putin” as he escalates his break with former President Donald Trump. Pence will be speaking Friday evening to the party’s top donors at a gathering in New Orleans. Excerpts from his speech were shared ahead of his remarks. Pence has been working to differentiate himself from Trump as he lays the groundwork for a possible 2024 presidential run.