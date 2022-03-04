Gilroy receives $3.9 million for downtown renovations

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The City of Gilroy has been given a $3.9 million grant for improvements to Gilroy's Historic Downtown.

Renovations will include the beautification of Gourmet Alley and Railroad Street in the downtown area and turning the spaces into a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly pathway.

Money will also be given to a "Keep Gilroy Clean" anti-littering campaign.

“The City of Gilroy is pleased to receive this grant award. Out of 329 applications that were submitted, only 105 projects were awarded, and we’re lucky enough to be one of them,” said Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley. “We’re very excited about the opportunity to make some significant improvements to the downtown and to see the plans for Gourmet Alley come to life.”

Caltrans Clean California Local Grant Program prioritizes grant funding for projects that enhance communities and improve spaces for walking and recreation.