Florida poised to limit abortions as Supreme Court mulls Roe

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will sign a 15-week abortion ban into law after Florida’s legislature joined the trend of Republican-led states anticipating a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could sharply limit abortion rights in America. DeSantis, a Republican, has told reporters that “we’ll be able to sign that in short order.” It was approved in the GOP-controlled statehouse Thursday night after emotional debate that often veered into painful, personal stories. Republicans across the country are moving to replicate a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi that the Supreme Court seems poised to uphold, potentially weakening or overturning Roe v. Wade, in a case expected to be decided this summer.