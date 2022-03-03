US to resume some visa services in Cuba after 4-year break

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ

Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — The U.S. government says it will resume limited processing of immigrant visas in Havana. Thursday’s announcement comes more than four years after it halted that service and removed most diplomats from Cuba over suspicions they’d been targeted for mysterious attacks. The Havana embassy’s chargé d’ affaires says it will soon start processing some immigrant visas for which documentation is complete, though he didn’t give a date. Most visas will continue to be processed in Guyana on the South American mainland — a costly and difficult journey for most Cubans. The shutdown of visa services had complicated family reunification cases and other legal migration efforts.