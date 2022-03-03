Red Bull extend F1 champ Verstappen’s contract through 2028

LONDON (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen has signed a new deal that keeps him at Red Bull to 2028. The 24-year-old Verstappen has been rewarded for beating Lewis Hamilton to win his first world championship last year. Another five years has been added on the contract that ran through 2023. Verstappen made his F1 debut at the age of 17. He will open his title defense in Bahrain on March 20. Verstappen says “our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it’s about keeping the number one on the car long-term.”