Projected 1st-round pick Miroshnichenko facing health issues

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Hockey Federation says forward Ivan Miroshnichenko is experiencing “serious health problems” which could mean he isn’t able to play for more than a year. Miroshnichenko is a projected first-round pick in this year’s NHL draft. The federation says his unspecified health problems mean he may not be able to play at all next season. The 18-year-old left winger was on the Russian team which finished runner-up to Canada at the under-18 world championships last year.