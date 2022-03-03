Northern California woman arrested for lying in 2016 self-kidnapping

REDDING, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A Northern California woman has been arrested for allegedly lying to federal law authorities in 2016 and faking her own kidnapping.

US Attorney Philip Talbert said that Sherri Papnin, 39, of Redding was charged for making false statements to federal law enforcement and engaging in mail fraud.

“Shasta County Sheriff’s Office immediately began investigating, calling on the assistance of the FBI. Countless hours were spent following leads, all in an effort to bring this woman back to her family,” Talbert said in a statement. “Ultimately, the investigation revealed that there was no kidnapping and that time and resources that could have been used to investigate actual crime, protect the community, and provide resources to victims were wasted based on the defendant’s conduct.”

On November 2, 2016, Papnin's husband reported her missing and a massive search was initiated in Shasta County.

Papini was found 22 days later near Woodland in Yolo County, injured and with bindings on her body and a brand on her right shoulder.

She claimed to prosecutors at the time that she was held against her will at gunpoint by two Hispanic women, and provided details for a sketch to the FBI.

An investigation revealed that Papini was several hundred miles away in Costa Mesa in Orange County and staying with a former boyfriend.

According to authorities she also harmed herself to support her claims.

Papini faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on making false statements charge and up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the mail fraud charge.