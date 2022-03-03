Man held in Vegas hookah lounge killing was among 13 wounded

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man jailed on murder and attempted murder charges in a weekend shooting at a crowded hookah lounge that left one man dead and 13 people injured told a Las Vegas judge that he was one of the wounded. Lee Wilson remained in a wheelchair as the judge on Thursday recounted his criminal history including 82 arrests since 1995, prior convictions in at least nine felony cases and a prison stint in a 2019 shooting case. The judge ordered Wilson held without bail ahead of a preliminary hearing March 21. Police have said more arrests are expected in the shooting that erupted early Saturday at the lounge a few blocks from the Las Vegas Strip.