Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart on tap for Essence

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Janet Jackson, Kevin Hart and Nicki Minaj are among the headliners announced for this summer’s Essence Festival of Culture. The festival is returning to New Orleans after a two-year hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Others tapped to entertain June 30 through July 3 include New Edition, The Isley Brothers, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, The Roots & Friends and D-Nice & Friends. Essence Communications Inc. said that in addition to the nightly concerts inside the Superdome, the festival will include programming on networking, finance, career, wellness, fashion, beauty and more at a conventioin center and other entertainment in venues citywide.