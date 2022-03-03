Georgia cityhood push divides: White flight or self-rule?

By SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s Republican-controlled state Legislature has passed legislation that would give three mostly white areas of a metro Atlanta county the chance to form their own cities this year. The cityhood referendums in Cobb County were approved a little more than a year after the election of three Black women gave Democrats control of the county commission. Critics see a racial and political backlash. Supporters say cityhood is about giving local residents adequate representation and greater control over development. They also point to a similar effort in a mostly minority part of the county.