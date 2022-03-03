Clouden, Michigan State women edge Purdue in Big Ten tourney

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nina Clouden scored 23 points, including the clinching free throws with 2.5 seconds left, and Michigan State edged Purdue 73-69 in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament. Clouden, the leading free-throw shooter in the league, was 10 of 11 from the line but the miss was one of four the eighth-seeded Spartans missed in the last 31 seconds, keeping the ninth-seeded Boilermakers in the game. Michigan State plays top-seeded Ohio State in the quarterfinals. A Jeanae Terry 3-pointer and Abbey Ellis’ layup with five seconds to go put the pressure on Clouden, an 88% free throw shooter. Ellis and Madison Layden scored 17 points each for the Boilermakers.