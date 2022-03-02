Wildland fire erupts in Orange County

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (CBSLA/KION-TV)-- A wildfire broke out Wednesday in the Clevland National Forest near the Riverside-Orange county line.

The Jim Fire is currently at 60 acres before crews arrived.

The fire was reported before noon along Holy Jim Trail between Lake Elsinore in Riverside County, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“Right now we are looking at about 60 acres on this fire,” Nathan Judy, a public information officer for the Cleveland National Forest told CBSLA Wednesday. “There are communication towers on top of the hill. The fire is going up near them.”

USFS said currently eight engines and two hand crews have been deployed and have seen flames in thick vegetation.

Two Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters were also called in to help with the brushes.

There is currently no cause of the fire and no threat to structures.