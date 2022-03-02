Venezuelan opposition faces fading enthusiasm

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

MAIQUETIA, Venezuela (AP) — Emily Mayora’s family once supported the opposition to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, especially when a fresh young leader injected life into that movement three years ago. But when the same leader showed up recently to rally support in her Caribbean Sea town, Mayora didn’t bother to walk a block to see him. Her disappointment is widely shared in Venezuela and it is undercutting opposition efforts to reconnect with supporters after a pandemic-forced hiatus of large marches and gatherings. The economy is dismal and many people are fed up both with the government and the groups that oppose it.