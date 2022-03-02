Skip to Content
Stanford women’s soccer star found dead on campus

Stanford Athletics
"The Stanford community has suffered an unimaginable loss," the university said. "Our thoughts & love are with Katie’s family & friends."

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KON-TV)-- A women's soccer player that helped Stanford become National Champions in 2019 was found dead on campus Tuesday.

Katie Meyer, 22, was a goalkeeper, team captain and senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History.

Goalkeeper Katie Meyer. Photo courtesy of Standford University.

Meyer made two crucial saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women's soccer championship in 2019.

"There are no words to express the emptiness that we feel at this moment. We are reaching out to all of you in our community, because this impacts all of us," the university said in a statement. "Please know you are not alone. There are resources available to support us during this difficult time. We can all help by checking in on friends and loved ones."

To read the universities full statement click here.

News

