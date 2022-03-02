No. 19 Oklahoma women rally in 4th to beat OSU 79-76

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Taylor Robertson scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as No. 19 Oklahoma rallied to beat Oklahoma State 79-76. The win clinched a third-seed into the Big 12 Conference tournament for Oklahoma (23-6, 12-5). Lexy Keys made a 3-pointer that gave Oklahoma State a 69-66 lead 5:12 remaining. Kennady Tucker and Robertson each made a 3 as the Sooners outscored the Cowgirls 13-7 in the final minutes. Keys had 20 points and Kassidy De Lapp 18 for Oklahoma State (8-18, 3-14).