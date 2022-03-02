Key jobs measure says America added 475,000 positions in February, beating expectations

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America’s companies added 475,000 jobs last month, the ADP employment report said on Wednesday.

That was nearly 90,000 more positions than economists had expected and a sharp reversal from January, when ADP initially posted a surprise drop in jobs. Wednesday’s data also included a significant revision of that January decline, revising it up to 509,000 jobs added from 301,000 jobs lost reported last month.

The ADP report tracks private sector employment and isn’t correlated to the government’s official jobs tally, which is due Friday morning. Even so, the private payrolls report is closely watched and considered a bellwether for America’s labor market.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.