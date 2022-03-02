California Attorney General to investigate TikTok’s physical and mental harms to youth

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV)-- California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that he will begin a nationwide investigation into TikTok's physical and mental harms to children and young adults.

The investigation will focus on if the company is violating state consumer protection laws and are putting children at risk.

“Our children are growing up in the age of social media – and many feel like they need to measure up to the filtered versions of reality that they see on their screens," Attorney General Bonta said. “We know this takes a devastating toll on children's mental health and well-being. But we don't know what social media companies knew about these harms and when. Our nationwide investigation will allow us to get much-needed answers and determine if TikTok is violating the law in promoting its platform to young Californians.”

The investigation will look at the following:

The harms TikTok can cause to young users and what TikTok knew about those harms.

The technology utilized by TikTok to boost user engagement.

Strategies or efforts ro increase the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.

Attorney General Bonta will be joined by attorney generals from Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.