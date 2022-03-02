Cal State Park plans burn piles in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) California State Parks is planning to carry out burn piles at Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park this week in Santa Cruz County.

The burns are scheduled to start this Thursday, March 3 and continue to Sunday, March 6 between 10 a-m and 5 p-m.

The department said they will be monitoring and patrol will also continue through the week and weekend.

California State Park they'll burn roughly 150 piles and temporary closures may occur on Graham Hill Road between Sims Road and Lockewood Lane might be temporarily closed because of the smoke.

The department said these burn piles are part of the prescribed fire program for vegetation management, hazardous fuel reduction, wildlife habitat improvement, and other ecological benefits.