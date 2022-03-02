Brandon Ingram scores 33 points, Pelicans roll past Kings

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points on 15-of-19 shooting and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Sacramento Kings 125-95 for their third straight victory. Ingram scored 28 of his points before being briefly forced out of the game by an elbow to the face from Damian Jones. But he returned to help New Orleans snuff out any hope the Kings had of coming back. Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and CJ McCollum had 17 points and nine assists for the Pelicans, who’ve won three straight. De’Aaron Fox scored 25 points and Harrison Barnes 19 points for the Kings, who’ve dropped five of six.