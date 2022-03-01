Underage BDSM relationship leads to gun arrest, 80 firearms found

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Thursday the Monterey County Sheriff's Detectives served a search warrant in Sheppard's Knoll to investigate the sexual assault of a 17-year-old victim.

Michael Abbott, 55 of Pebble Beach, allegedly entered a B.DS.M (Bondage/Discipline/Submission/ Masochism) relationship with the victim against their will, where the victim was coerced into being the submissive partner, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Abbott was arrested and taken into custody without incident into Monterey County Jail.

When conducting a search of Abbott's home 80 firearms and over 50,000 rounds of ammunition and hundreds of magazines for various firearms were found.

Abbott met the female victim on social media and enrolled her in an online submissive training course and met her several times for sexual encounters.

The firearms were taken due to the suspect's prescription narcotics addiction and the restraining order that was issued to him in this case, according to law enforcement.

This made it illegal for Abbott to own firearms and ammunition.