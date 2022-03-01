Supreme Court nominee Jackson heading to Capitol Hill

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will meet with congressional leaders on Wednesday, taking her first steps toward confirmation as Senate Democrats and the White House are pushing for a swift timeline. She’ll continue to make the customary rounds to senators’ offices as the Judiciary panel prepares for hearings expected in mid-March. Senate Democrats are hoping they can vote on her confirmation to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer by mid-April. If confirmed, Jackson would be the court’s first Black female justice. President Joe Biden called Jackson “one of our nation’s top legal minds” in his State of the Union speech Tuesday night.