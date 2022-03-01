One of Domino’s most popular deals is getting more expensive

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Domino’s is raising the price on one of its top promotions.

The pizza chain announced that its “Mix and Match” deal, which lets customers choose two or more items for $5.99 each, will soon cost $1 more each for delivery orders. Domino’s said the price, which won’t change for carryout purchases, takes effect March 14.

“We believe that $6.99 is still a great relative value for our delivery customers, offering variety, great taste and a competitive price while also reflecting the increased costs inherent in a delivery order,” Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison said on an investor call Tuesday.

Domino’s also is expanding the items available in the deal, including the addition of 32-piece parmesan bread bites, 6-piece wings and 3-piece chocolate lava cakes. Some of the other options currently on the menu are medium 2-topping pizza, bread twists, salads and marbled cookie brownies.

The $5.99 price point will remain for carryout orders because they cost the company less since they don’t require delivery drivers, who are hard to find in a tight labor market. Last month, Domino’s incentivized customers to choose carryout with a $3 credit for use on future online pickup orders.

Inflation is taking a bite out of Domino’s. The chain recently announced changes to its chicken wings deal, including cutting servings from 10 pieces to just eight as costs soar. Domino’s also made that deal an online exclusive, which means that fewer workers are needed to answer phones.

The company previously said it expects to deal with “unprecedented increases” in food prices, saying that the costs of its ingredients are up 8% to 10% compared to last year. That is substantially higher than the usual hike of 3% to 4% the chain typically forecasts.

Domino’s also announced in its earnings call that Allison is retiring in April. Russell Weiner, the company’s chief operating officer, will succeed him as CEO on May 1.

