NFL, Nielsen survey finds two-thirds of U.S. saw Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Approximately two-thirds of the United States watched the Super Bowl, according to a survey conducted by the National Football League and Nielsen. Nielsen reported the total audience on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock and NFL digital platforms averaged 112.3 million viewers for the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13. However, they say the audience swells to 208 million-plus when trying to take into account people watching the game in groups or out of the home.