Jaguars reverse course on EVP, stick with Pederson/Baalke

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is reversing course on hiring an executive vice president. Khan plans to leave key football decisions to new coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke moving forward. Khan’s about-face comes less than a month after saying he planned to tweak the franchise’s power structure to add “brainpower” to a “too flat organization.” Khan changed his mind after sitting in on staff meetings and witnessing a turnaround in terms of professionalism and chemistry.