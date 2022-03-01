Inter and Milan draw 0-0 in Italian Cup semifinal 1st leg

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan’s miserable month has continued when it drew 0-0 against city rival AC Milan in first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal. Inter has won only one of its past seven matches in all competitions since the start of February. Both teams had chances at San Siro but neither goalkeeper was really troubled. Milan hasn’t won the cup in nearly two decades while Inter hasn’t gotten past the semifinals since winning the last of its seven titles in 2011. Defending champion Juventus visits Fiorentina in the first leg of the other semifinal on Wednesday. The second-leg matches are scheduled April 20. The final is May 11.