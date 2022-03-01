Cultural backlash intensifies against Russia over invasion

By NICOLE WINFIELD and JAKE COYLE

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — The cultural backlash against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is intensifying. The Cannes Film Festival says no Russian delegations would be welcome at this year’s festival, and the Venice festival announced free screenings of a film about the 2014 conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. The announcements by Europe’s two premier film festivals came on the heels of other high-profile protests in the arts. They include Hollywood’s decision to pull films scheduled for release in Russia, including the much-anticipated “The Batman,” and the Munich Philharmonic’s decision to fire chief conductor Valery Gergiev. The orchestra, joined by other orchestras and festivals linked to Gergiev, cited his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his refusal to reject the invasion.