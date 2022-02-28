Welcome to Las Vegas sign to light up in support of Ukraine

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Strip’s iconic welcome sign will be showing support for an embattled Ukraine in its war with Russia. KSNV-TV in Las Vegas reports the famous Welcome to Las Vegas sign will be lit up in blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine’s flag. beginning at sunset Monday. Clark County Commissioner Michael Taft announced the lighting change in a tweet on Sunday. He did not say how long the lights would stay those colors. It is not unusual for the welcome sign, on the south end of The Strip, to be lit up for various causes.