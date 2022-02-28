UN slaps expanded arms embargo on Yemen’s Houthi rebels

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted to impose an expanded arms embargo on Yemen’s Houthi rebels, saying they have threatened the peace, security and stability of the war-torn country. The council says the rebels have attacked civilians, commercial shipping in the Red Sea, and Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The British-drafted resolution adopted Monday says the Iranian-backed Houthis “implemented a policy of sexual violence and repression, recruited children, indiscriminately used land mines and explosive devices and obstructed humanitarian aid to Yemenis. The council has imposed an arms embargo but only against Houthi leaders and top officials.