Social video shows ‘racist’ taunts of Nevada governor, wife

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s governor and his wife were accosted during the weekend by two men at a Las Vegas restaurant who shouted profanities, taunts and anti-government statements in an incident posted on the internet. In a statement Monday by his re-election campaign, Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, characterized the Sunday incident as “racist threats.” His wife is a former municipal finance specialist of Chinese heritage who was born in Ely, Nevada. The Sisolaks weren’t accompanied by a security officer, but state police are now investigating. Video posted to social media showed a man asking Sisolak for a photo, posing with his arm around the governor, and then launching into name-calling and epithets.