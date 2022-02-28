Russia’s Syria intervention provided hints for Ukraine war

By ZEINA KARAM, BASSEM MROUE and AJ NADDAFF

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first military campaign outside former Soviet Union areas was in Syria, where in 2015 he threw his country’s firepower behind President Bashar Assad. Observers say the success of his brazen Syria intervention emboldened Putin and gave him an arena to test tactics that he can now bring to bear in the invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s help turned the civil war in Assad’s favor, even as Russian bombardment smashed civilian areas indiscriminately. Syrians are divided over Russia’s war in Ukraine. In areas held by Syria’s opposition, often targeted by Russia airstrikes, residents hope Russia will be defeated. In pro-Assad regions, some take Russia’s side.