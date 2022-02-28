Questions remain about videotaped Mexico ‘massacre’

SAN JOSE DE GRACIA, Mexico (AP) — Mexicans are left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently shot by a neighbor, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene. The camera cut away, but some assumed all the men — perhaps as many as 17 — died. But prosecutors said Monday the attackers cleaned up the scene and carted away any bodies. Investigators found only a bag full of brains and shell casings at the scene. The attack Sunday occurred outside a funeral service for the mother of an alleged hitman for the Jalisco cartel.