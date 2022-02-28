Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:21 PM

Monterey Bay Aquarium looking for volunteers

Monterey Bay Aquarium

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey Bay Aquarium is looking for new volunteer guides and will host three informational meetings to let anyone interested know what is to be expected of them.

The two virtual meetings will be held on March 22 and 24 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

An in-person meeting will also be held on March 26 at the Aquarium from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

You can apply here, applicants must be 18-years-old. Bilingual speakers are encouraged to attend.

For more information on volunteering, you can check here.

News

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content