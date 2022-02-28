Man who claimed panhandler killed wife gets life in prison

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man who tried to cover up his wife’s 2018 stabbing death with a story blaming a Baltimore panhandler has been sentenced to life in prison. Keith Smith was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Jacquelyn Smith. The Baltimore Sun reports he was sentenced to life in prison for murder on Monday. Smith apologized to Jacquelyn’s family but maintained his innocence. Smith told police his wife was knifed after handing $10 to a panhandler. Smith’s story drew national attention, but later fell apart. His daughter testified that her father drove them to a park with his wife dozing and stabbed her.