Fla.’s Deutch won’t seek reelection; 31st House Dem to leave

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida says he will not seek reelection in the fall. He is the 31st House Democrat to announce plans to leave the chamber as this year’s midterm elections draw closer. The 55-year-old Deutch represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties. He said in a statement that he has accepted an offer to serve as a CEO for a Jewish nonprofit based in New York City. The congressman said he will continue his work in Washington until Congress recesses for the next election. He has served in Congress since 2010 and is chair of the House Ethics Committee. So far, just 13 Republicans have said they’re not seeking reelection to the House.