Evaluation ordered for man accused of firing at candidate

By PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The man charged with shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate will receive a mental health evaluation to determine if he should be admitted to a psychiatric hospital for treatment. Twenty-one-year-old Quintez Brown was arrested and charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment shortly after the Feb. 14 shooting in Louisville. Democratic candidate Craig Greenberg was not hit but said a bullet grazed his sweater. Brown has been under home incarceration ever since a group paid his bond. A court order signed Saturday says that if Brown is admitted for treatment, he would remain at a psychiatric hospital “for the duration of his treatment” and then return to home incarceration.