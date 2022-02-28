Diplomats reconvene in Vienna for Iran nuclear talks

VIENNA (AP) — Diplomats from Iran and world powers have reconvened in Vienna to seek a deal reviving Tehran’s 2015 nuclear accord, with pressure mounting for results soon. Among them was Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani who returned to Vienna after consultations with his government in Teheran over the weekend. The United States has participated indirectly in the talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal. The accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.