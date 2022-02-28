Capitola-Aptos Rotary donates $50,000 to honor late sergeant

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- An extra $50,000 has been given to the County Parks Friends for the Willowbrook Park Memorial campaign to help honor Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller.

This donation was given by the Capitola-Aptos Rotary to help sponsor the new accessible playground.

“Capitola-Aptos Rotary is proud to sponsor the playground at Willowbrook Park," Dr. Arthur Dover, who proposed the project to the club said. “This memorial will pay tribute to Damon Gutzwiller and will serve generations of families to come.”

Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was killed in the line of duty on June 6 of 2020 and left behind his wife and two children.

Gutzwiller served 14 years with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.